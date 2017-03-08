The Space Ape team have dropped by with yet another update on their Transformers mobile game, Earth Wars.* Check out the info on this weekends event and looks at Smokescreen and Brake-Neck after the break! A Bit of a Longshot With First Aid missing, its lucky he didnt go it alone. Smokescreen was ready to provide cover fire with his Sniper abilities for First Aid, and now he’s forced to take center stage and get a handle of the situation. Megatrons lack of faith has prepared him for this potential failure, as Brake-Neck was assigned to secretly provide support for » Continue Reading.
