Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,145

Transformers Earth Wars – A Bit of a Longshot Event



The Space Ape team have dropped by with yet another update on their Transformers mobile game, Earth Wars.* Check out the info on this weekend’s event and looks at Smokescreen and Brake-Neck after the break! A Bit of a Longshot With First Aid missing, it’s lucky he didn’t go it alone. Smokescreen was ready to provide cover fire with his Sniper abilities for First Aid, and now he’s forced to take center stage and get a handle of the situation. Megatron’s lack of faith has prepared him for this potential failure, as Brake-Neck was assigned to secretly provide support for



The post







More... The Space Ape team have dropped by with yet another update on their Transformers mobile game, Earth Wars.* Check out the info on this weekend’s event and looks at Smokescreen and Brake-Neck after the break! A Bit of a Longshot With First Aid missing, it’s lucky he didn’t go it alone. Smokescreen was ready to provide cover fire with his Sniper abilities for First Aid, and now he’s forced to take center stage and get a handle of the situation. Megatron’s lack of faith has prepared him for this potential failure, as Brake-Neck was assigned to secretly provide support for » Continue Reading. The post Transformers Earth Wars – A Bit of a Longshot Event appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th



__________________