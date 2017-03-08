Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers Earth Wars  A Bit of a Longshot Event


The Space Ape team have dropped by with yet another update on their Transformers mobile game, Earth Wars.* Check out the info on this weekends event and looks at Smokescreen and Brake-Neck after the break! A Bit of a Longshot With First Aid missing, its lucky he didnt go it alone. Smokescreen was ready to provide cover fire with his Sniper abilities for First Aid, and now he’s forced to take center stage and get a handle of the situation. Megatrons lack of faith has prepared him for this potential failure, as Brake-Neck was assigned to secretly provide support for &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Earth Wars  A Bit of a Longshot Event appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
