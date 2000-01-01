patteng Generation 2 Join Date: Aug 2018 Location: Toronto Posts: 131

Re: WTB: Astrotrain G1 Reissue, Siege Springer I actually saw some Astrotrain G1 Re-issues at Playtime Toys in Hillcrest Mall last week. The only crappy part is that they jacked the price to $99. If you’re in a pinch and don’t mind the price hike, I’m sure that they will still be there!