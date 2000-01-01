Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Wanted Items
WTB: Astrotrain G1 Reissue, Siege Springer
Today, 07:14 PM
#
1
MrFancypant5
Generation 1
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: GTA
Posts: 37
WTB: Astrotrain G1 Reissue, Siege Springer
Hello,
Looking for a G1 Reissue Astrotrain for my son as a present. It will be opened so box condition is no big deal.
Also looking for Siege Springer
Let me Know!
MrFancypant5
Today, 07:29 PM
#
2
patteng
Generation 2
Join Date: Aug 2018
Location: Toronto
Posts: 131
Re: WTB: Astrotrain G1 Reissue, Siege Springer
I actually saw some Astrotrain G1 Re-issues at Playtime Toys in Hillcrest Mall last week. The only crappy part is that they jacked the price to $99. If you’re in a pinch and don’t mind the price hike, I’m sure that they will still be there!
patteng
Transformers Shopping
