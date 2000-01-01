Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 07:02 PM   #1
JLvatron
Chosen 1
JLvatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Montreal
Posts: 8,021
G.I.Joe vs Barry Manilow?
Years ago on this site, a long time poster wrote short lyrics for a Cobra Commander song, to the tune of Barry Manilow's Copa Cabana.

Turns out someone else had the same idea and produced a full version!

Pretty fun & catchy, enjoy!

https://youtu.be/MI3swy1y3bM
__________________
"Don't be absurd!"
-Galvatron
