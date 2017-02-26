Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Hasbro Job Opportunity ? Manager, Global Brand Franchise Marketing For Transformers


Hasbro has issued a job opening for the position of Manager, Global Brand Franchise Marketing for the Transformers franchise. Tasks to perform include: Contribute*to the overall entertainment and licensing strategy of the Transformers*brand through development of successful relationships with internal and external partners,* Partner with Hasbro Studios developing new entertainment and merchandise programs Lead all global marketing events and activities such as Global Sales &#38; Marketing Meeting and Global Toy Fairs and many more. "We have an immediate need for a creative, detail- oriented, innovative global franchise marketer to support our high-profile Transformers brand. In conjunction with the objectives set &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Hasbro Job Opportunity – Manager, Global Brand Franchise Marketing For Transformers appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
B13
Re: Hasbro Job Opportunity ? Manager, Global Brand Franchise Marketing For Transforme
This one is for Ironhide!
