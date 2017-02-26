Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,093

Hasbro Job Opportunity ? Manager, Global Brand Franchise Marketing For Transformers



Hasbro has issued a job opening for the position of Manager, Global Brand Franchise Marketing for the Transformers franchise. Tasks to perform include: Contribute*to the overall entertainment and licensing strategy of the Transformers*brand through development of successful relationships with internal and external partners,* Partner with Hasbro Studios developing new entertainment and merchandise programs Lead all global marketing events and activities such as Global Sales & Marketing Meeting and Global Toy Fairs and many more. "We have an immediate need for a creative, detail- oriented, innovative global franchise marketer to support our high-profile Transformers brand. In conjunction with the objectives set



Hasbro has issued a job opening for the position of Manager, Global Brand Franchise Marketing for the Transformers franchise. Tasks to perform include: Contribute*to the overall entertainment and licensing strategy of the Transformers*brand through development of successful relationships with internal and external partners,* Partner with Hasbro Studios developing new entertainment and merchandise programs Lead all global marketing events and activities such as Global Sales & Marketing Meeting and Global Toy Fairs and many more. "We have an immediate need for a creative, detail- oriented, innovative global franchise marketer to support our high-profile Transformers brand. In conjunction with the objectives set

