Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Generations Book 2020 Cover Art Revealed
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:30 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 43,825
Transformers Generations Book 2020 Cover Art Revealed


Japanese Publisher Hero-X*had announced a new 2020 edition of popular*Transformers Generations Book. Now, we can share for you the cover of the upcoming book. Hero X confirmed that the new Generations Book 2020 is coming out on December 10th both in physical stores and online retailers. Now they have tweeted our first look at the amazing cover art of this book courtesy of veteran Transformers artist*Tsuyoshi Nonaka. He draw several illustrations for Japanese TV Magazines as part of Studio OX. The cover features G1 Optimus Prime, Omega Supreme and Jetfire (a small Shockwave can also be spotted) &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Generations Book 2020 Cover Art Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Ontario Collectors Con 2020 will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Toyworld Swamper Skullcruncher 3rd party Transformers
Transformers
Huge Modern Transformers Lot Figures & Parts for Repair Alternators Prime Movie
Transformers
Transformers G1 MEGATRON Walther P-38 Vintage 1984 Robot Action Figure Takara !!
Transformers
Transformers G1 Superion Autobot combiner G2 great shape with weapons Awesome!!
Transformers
G1 TRANSFORMERS lot Soundwave 2 lazerbeak variations Groove Weapons and more!
Transformers
G1 TRANSFORMERS Takara 1980s lot 8 cars Counterpunch sideswipe lightspeed Skids!
Transformers
FansToys Sovereign - Masterpiece Galvatron
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:59 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.