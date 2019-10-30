|
Transformers Generations Book 2020 Cover Art Revealed
Japanese Publisher Hero-X*had announced a new 2020 edition of popular*Transformers Generations Book
. Now, we can share for you the cover of the upcoming book. Hero X confirmed that the new Generations Book 2020 is coming out on December 10th
both in physical stores and online retailers. Now they have tweeted
our first look at the amazing cover art of this book courtesy of veteran Transformers artist*Tsuyoshi Nonaka. He draw several illustrations for Japanese TV Magazines as part of Studio OX. The cover features G1 Optimus Prime, Omega Supreme and Jetfire (a small Shockwave can also be spotted) » Continue Reading.
