|
Transformers Kingdom T-Wrecks New Stock Images
Via Toyworld Australia
*we can share for your some new stock images of the new Transformers Kingdom T-Wrecks.* We have HQ images of the packaging, robot and T-Rex mode of this*Kingdom Beast Megatron red redeco inspired by the*original*Ultra Class T-Wrevks
*which was a part of the Beast Machines Dinobots subline in 2000. This figure is expected as a*Target exclusive in the US
. Click on the bar to see the images of this figure and let us know your impressions on the 2005 Board!
The post Transformers Kingdom T-Wrecks New Stock Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca