Transformers Kingdom T-Wrecks New Stock Images

Via Toyworld Australia we can share for your some new stock images of the new Transformers Kingdom T-Wrecks. We have HQ images of the packaging, robot and T-Rex mode of this Kingdom Beast Megatron red redeco inspired by the original Ultra Class T-Wrevks which was a part of the Beast Machines Dinobots subline in 2000. This figure is expected as a Target exclusive in the US. Click on the bar to see the images of this figure and let us know your impressions on the 2005 Board!