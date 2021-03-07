Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 08:11 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Newage Toys H31 Crocell, H32 Marbas, H33 Berith, H34 Paimon (Legends Scale G1 Scrappe


Third party company*NewAge*have revealed, via their*Weibo account, images of the color prototypes of their* upcoming*Hephaestus (Legends Scale G1 Devastator). These Legends scale Constructicons are part of*Newages*Hephaestus*combiner/G1 Devastator. Each figure will stand only 9.8 cm tall with a great cartoon accurate design and finishing, die-cast parts and a good range of poseability. These figures will be sold in 2-packs as the first H29 Raum &#38; H30 Vine (Legends Scale G1 Scavenger &#38; Bonecrusher). H31 Crocell &#38; H32 Marbas and then H33 Berith &#38; H34 Paimon. Each figure will include small trumpets (yes, trumpets) as a pre-order bonus for &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Newage Toys H31 Crocell, H32 Marbas, H33 Berith, H34 Paimon (Legends Scale G1 Scrapper, Mixmaster, Hook & Long Haul) Color Prototypes appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
