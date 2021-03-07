|
Newage Toys H31 Crocell, H32 Marbas, H33 Berith, H34 Paimon (Legends Scale G1 Scrappe
Third party company*NewAge*have revealed, via their*Weibo account
, images of the color prototypes of their* upcoming*Hephaestus (Legends Scale G1 Devastator). These Legends scale Constructicons are part of*Newages*Hephaestus
*combiner/G1 Devastator. Each figure will stand only 9.8 cm tall with a great cartoon accurate design and finishing, die-cast parts and a good range of poseability. These figures will be sold in 2-packs as the first H29 Raum & H30 Vine (Legends Scale G1 Scavenger & Bonecrusher)
. H31 Crocell & H32 Marbas and then H33 Berith & H34 Paimon. Each figure will include small trumpets (yes, trumpets) as a pre-order bonus for » Continue Reading.
