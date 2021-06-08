Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Masterpiece MP-52 Starscream 2.0 Additional Color Sample Images


The official*Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter*continues sharing even more official in-hand images of a color sample of the*Transformers Masterpiece MP-52 Starscream 2.0. The new images show the Decepticon leader with some of his accessories and interchangeable faces: Claw and asteroid shard (from G1 “Cosmic Rust” episode) Arm drill (from G1 “The Core” episode) G1 Megatron gun (in a pose resembling the G1 Transformers movie scene where Starscream shoots at the Autobots) Masterpiece MP-52 Starscream 2.0 will be released by June/July this year and you can still*pre-order it*via our sponsors links below. See the new images after the break and &#187; Continue Reading.

