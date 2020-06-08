Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
#1
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,770
Transformers Earthrise Scorponok New Promotional Image ? Comparison Size With Other T


The official Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter*have uploaded a new*Earthrise Scorponok promotional image. The new picture shows Scorponok next to Metroplex, Fortress Maximus, and Trypticon giving us a great scale reference. Click on the bar to see the mirrored image and then join to the ongoing discussion on the 2005 Boatds!

The post Transformers Earthrise Scorponok New Promotional Image – Comparison Size With Other Titan Class Figures appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



#2
JonoPrime
Robot in Disguise
Join Date: Jul 2007
Location: Ontario
Posts: 542
Re: Transformers Earthrise Scorponok New Promotional Image ? Comparison Size With Oth
Looks good! Definitely excited for this bot
