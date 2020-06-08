Transformers Earthrise Scorponok New Promotional Image ? Comparison Size With Other T
The official Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter*have uploaded a new*Earthrise Scorponok promotional image. The new picture shows Scorponok next to Metroplex, Fortress Maximus, and Trypticon giving us a great scale reference. Click on the bar to see the mirrored image and then join to the ongoing discussion on the 2005 Boatds!
