Mech Fans Toys MS-20B Iron Sky (Legends Scaled G1 Astrotrain) Toy Color Version Image
Via*MechanicToy Weibo
*we can share for your images of*Mech Fans Toys MS-20B Iron Sky (Legends Scaled G1 Astrotrain) Toy Color Version. This a very nice white and black toy-accurate deco of Mech Fans Toys MS-20 Iron Sky
*which was originally released in G1 cartoon colors. Iron Sky proves to be*a very nice cartoon-accurate and posable robot mode with only 12 cm tall. A great addition to the competitive Legends scale market. We still have no concrete information on release date or price, but stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images and » Continue Reading.
