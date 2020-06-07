|
TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up June Week 1
It time for our usual international sightings round up.We know we are facing difficult times, but at the same time we know many fans need some distraction and relax. Stay alert and respect your government regulations in your respective countries. We have a slow week this time with new sightings in Malaysia, China and France after some time. Netflix’s War For Cybertron Megatron And Hotlink in Malaysia
*2005 Boards member [Wing_Saber-X] reports that the new War For Cybertron Megatron and Hotlink packs (each one includes 2 Battlemasters) were found at*Toys”R”Us Mid Valley Megamall. <a href="https://www.tfw2005.com/boards/threads/china-transformers-sightings.274855/page-3#post-17968512">Transformers Cyberverse Inflatable Hammer » Continue Reading.
