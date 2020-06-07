Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up  June Week 1
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:50 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,770
TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up  June Week 1


It time for our usual international sightings round up.We know we are facing difficult times, but at the same time we know many fans need some distraction and relax. Stay alert and respect your government regulations in your respective countries. We have a slow week this time with new sightings in Malaysia, China and France after some time. Netflix’s War For Cybertron Megatron And Hotlink in Malaysia *2005 Boards member [Wing_Saber-X] reports that the new War For Cybertron Megatron and Hotlink packs (each one includes 2 Battlemasters) were found at*Toys”R”Us Mid Valley Megamall. <a href="https://www.tfw2005.com/boards/threads/china-transformers-sightings.274855/page-3#post-17968512">Transformers Cyberverse Inflatable Hammer &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up  June Week 1 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Power of the Prime Sludge
Transformers
transformers armada minicons perceptor sideways space team planes lot mini cons
Transformers
Transformers 2005 Cybertron Legends Class LOT of 8 + 2 Bonus SDCC/Botcon Rares
Transformers
TRANSFORMER CYBERTRON OPTIMUS PRIME
Transformers
Transformers Movie Masterpiece Ironhide
Transformers
1985 G1 Hasbro Japan Omega Supreme Autobot Transformers w/ Box & Papers WORKS
Transformers
Iron Factory IF-EX21 Bridge Watcher Shockwave Transformers
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:34 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.