Transformers Kre-O Universal Studios Exclusive Kreon 4-pack Third Version Found
Via Hedgehog’s Corner website
*we have stock images of a new*Transformers Kre-O Universal Studios Exclusive Kreon 4-pack third version. This a new variant of this Universal exclusive Kreon pack which includes Megatron, Optimus Prime, Bumblebee and N.E.S.T Sentry. This character replaces Evac from the other previous variants. Thanks to the information shared by convoy84 and Nevermore,*we can also confirm that this means that the Universal Studios Transformers The Ride gift shop is no longer selling Evac figures. Other related merchandising to the character is still available though. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images of this new set » Continue Reading.
