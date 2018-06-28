Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 40,531

Power Of The Primes Prime Masters Wave 2 Out At German retail



Thanks to 2005 Boards member Nevermore for reporting that*Power Of The Primes Prime Masters Wave 2 Is Out At German retail. Prime Masters Wave 2*Alpha Trion (with Landmine decoy armor) was found at*Müller store in downtown Dortmund. His Wave partner*Alchemist Prime (with Submarauder decoy armor) should be available in other stores too. Happy hunting to all German fans!



