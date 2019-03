down_shift Moderator Join Date: May 2008 Location: Burlington Posts: 5,082

Transformers Studio Series Wave 6 Deluxe Released at Retail



Thanks to board members The7thParallel and Crobot91 for letting us know that Studio Series Deluxe Wave SIX has also been spotted at Canadian Retail. These figures were found at a Toys R Us in Ontario.



Wave 6 includes



Shatter (Car mode only)

Cogman

Constructicon Scrapmetal



