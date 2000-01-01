Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page Titans Return Brainstorm
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:12 PM   #1
Scrapmaker
Heavy Weapon
Join Date: Apr 2015
Location: Toronto
Posts: 350
Titans Return Brainstorm
Hey guys, I have an extra (Hasbro) Titans Return Brainstorm. MOSC, $35 + shipping. Paypal only.

Take a look at my other items for sale here as well:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=62426

I'm trying to move some toys, so this sale will go to the first person to message about Brainstorm and another toy; if no one wants any of them, then it just goes to the first person to message about Brainstorm on his own. I may (or may not) receive many PMs about this hot item, so please do not be offended if you do not receive a reply.

Happy Collecting!
__________________
My Buying/Selling/Trading Thread: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=62426
My Feedback Thread: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=60284
Scrapmaker is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
1984 IGA Transformers G1 Ironhide MIB/MOSC Unused
Transformers
Transformers Takara Tomy Binaltech BT09 Swindle Jeep Wrangler Opened
Transformers
Transformers Takara Tomy Binaltech BT08 Meister Mazda RX8 White Opened
Transformers
Transformers Takara Tomy Binaltech BT07 Smokescreen GT Subaru Impreza WRC Opened
Transformers
Transformers Takara Tomy Binaltech BT11 Ravage Chevrolet Corvette Opened
Transformers
Transformers Takara Tomy Binaltech BT4 Hound Jeep Wrangler Opened
Transformers
Transformers Takara Tomy Binaltech BT13 Laserwave Mazda RX8 Sealed
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:41 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.