Transformers: The Last Knight ? First TV Spot: Choose A Side



The official Transformers Live Action Movie You Tube page has posted our first TV Spot for the upcoming movie*Transformers: The Last Knight. We’ve already seen the containing footage from the first trailer back in last December. But the CGI may have been slightly updated. It’s hard to tell, so we’ll let you decide. Check it out below:



The official Transformers Live Action Movie You Tube page has posted our first TV Spot for the upcoming movie*Transformers: The Last Knight. We've already seen the containing footage from the first trailer back in last December. But the CGI may have been slightly updated. It's hard to tell, so we'll let you decide. Check it out below:

