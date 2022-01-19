Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Takara Tomy Studio Series Bumblebee Movie Wheeljack And Brawn Official In-Hand Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:30 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,738
Takara Tomy Studio Series Bumblebee Movie Wheeljack And Brawn Official In-Hand Images


Via the official Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter, we can share some new official in-hand images of the highly anticipated*Studio Series Bumblebee Movie Wheeljack and Brawn.* We have a look at both figures in his robot modes as seen in the epic Cybertron battle and some good shots of their Cybertronian alt modes. These figures are planned for release in June 2022 for the Japanese market, but you can still find pre-orders for both of them via our sponsors links below which will ship this February 2022. See all the mirrored images after the jump and then share your &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Takara Tomy Studio Series Bumblebee Movie Wheeljack And Brawn Official In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
1986 Hasbro Panini Transformers Sticker Pack
Transformers
Transformers Dark of The Moon Voyager SHOCKWAVE Movie Mech Tech Hasbro. MINT
Transformers
Kre-o Transformers Micro Changer Collection 2 Frostbite Kreon Figure B0208 New
Transformers
Optimus Prime #11 Series 1 Transformers Figurine & 3D Puzzle Collector Cards New
Transformers
Ratchet #3 Series 1 Transformers Figurine & 3D Puzzle Collector Cards New
Transformers
Kre-o Transformers Micro Changer Collection 2 Autobot Seaspray B0208 New Toy
Transformers
Optimus Prime #6 Series 1 Transformers Figurine & 3D Puzzle Collector Cards New
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:15 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.