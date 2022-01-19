Via the official Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter
we can share some new official in-hand images of the highly anticipated*Studio Series Bumblebee Movie Wheeljack and Brawn.* We have a look at both figures in his robot modes as seen in the epic Cybertron battle and some good shots of their Cybertronian alt modes. These figures are planned for release in June 2022 for the Japanese market, but you can still find pre-orders for both of them via our sponsors links below which will ship this February 2022.
.
