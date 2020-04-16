|
Transformers Earthtise Wave 2 Battlemasters Rung and Slitherfang New Packaging & Stoc
we have new paclaging and stock images of the upcoming
*we have new paclaging and stock images of the upcoming*Transformers Earthtise Wave 2 Battlemasters Rung and Slitherfang. Slitherfang is a new character with an original cobra mode that will also work as a ramp for the bigger Earthrise figures. Rung is an Earthrise repack that will give you a new chance to grab him. Rung seemed to be hard to find at US retail when he was sold as part of the Siege collection. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and then sound off on » Continue Reading.
