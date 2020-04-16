Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 01:01 PM
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,553
Transformers Earthtise Wave 2 Battlemasters Rung and Slitherfang New Packaging & Stoc


Thanks to friend site and sponsor Dorkside Toys*we have new paclaging and stock images of the upcoming*Transformers Earthtise Wave 2 Battlemasters Rung and Slitherfang. Slitherfang is a new character with an original cobra mode that will also work as a ramp for the bigger Earthrise figures. Rung is an Earthrise repack that will give you a new chance to grab him. Rung seemed to be hard to find at US retail when he was sold as part of the Siege collection. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and then sound off on &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Earthtise Wave 2 Battlemasters Rung and Slitherfang New Packaging & Stock Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



