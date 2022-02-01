Today, 05:23 PM #1 Outtsyder Another 1 Bites The Dust Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: Parts Unknown Posts: 566 "The Path To A Hero's Ascent" (photographic story)

This photo gallery - intended as a "short photo story" - is an artistic interpretation (not a literal re-telling) of the encounter that led to the creation of Optimus Prime.





[Also posted on my AO3 at this link:









The Fateful Introduction







The Open Invitation







The Merciless Betrayal







The Careful Diagnosis







The Complete Reconstruction







The Hopeful Revival







The Urgent Release







