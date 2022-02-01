Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Customs and Artwork
Reload this Page 2D Art "The Path To A Hero's Ascent" (photographic story)
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:23 PM   #1
Outtsyder
Another 1 Bites The Dust
Outtsyder's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Parts Unknown
Posts: 566
Cool "The Path To A Hero's Ascent" (photographic story)
I wasn't sure if this photo gallery could fit among the prefix categories of Customs, 2D Art, Fan Fiction, or (certainly not) Cosplay, but as this work is a series of photos, 2D Art was the closest I could think might be okay.
This photo gallery - intended as a "short photo story" - is an artistic interpretation (not a literal re-telling) of the encounter that led to the creation of Optimus Prime.


[Also posted on my AO3 at this link: https://archiveofourown.org/works/42989373 ]




The Fateful Introduction




The Open Invitation




The Merciless Betrayal




The Careful Diagnosis




The Complete Reconstruction




The Hopeful Revival




The Urgent Release




The Newly-Born Rivalry
__________________

Creative arts page: Scorpion's Heart Overnight Creations
https://www.facebook.com/ScorpionsHeart.SHOC/

Written works on Archive Of Our Own - ScorpionsHeart
https://archiveofourown.org/users/Sc...ScorpionsHeart

Feedback thread: https://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=33913

"Study the great, and become greater."
- Michael Jackson
"Who are we, if not measured by our impact on others?"
- Carl Sagan
Last edited by Outtsyder; Today at 05:48 PM. Reason: Added link of gallery uploaded to Archive Of Our Own as another viewing option.
Outtsyder is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 06:33 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.