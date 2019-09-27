|
Transformers Galaxies Retailer Incentive Cover B Lineart by Casey W. Coller
Artist Casey W. Coller has shared, via his Instagram
and Twiter
accounts, the amazing lineart of his*Transformers Galaxies Retailer Incentive Cover B. The Transformers Galaxies issue #01 is already out at comic stores, bringing us the Constructicon’s background story for the new IDW’s Transformers continuity. Casey Coller treats us with the lineart of his art featuring the Constructicons gang with Devastator. To top it all, Casey has also shared the clean version of this cover with colors by Josh Burcham
. Click on the bar to see the mirrored covers and then share your impressions on the 2005 » Continue Reading.
