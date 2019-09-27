|
Genertaions Selects Star Convoy In Hand Images.
Thanks to Facebook user Yenting Lai
we have some great new images of the upcoming Star Convoy. Star Convoy is remolded from Power of the Primes Optimus Prime with several bits of new tooling. Star Convoy is due out soon and you can still preorder him from our site sponsors.   Sponsor Links: Big Bad Toy Store
