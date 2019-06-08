Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Flame Toys Display At Wonder Festival Shangai ? Kuro Kara Kuri Megatron, Furai Model
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 03:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 42,853
Flame Toys Display At Wonder Festival Shangai ? Kuro Kara Kuri Megatron, Furai Model


Flame Toys is also attending the*Wonder Festival Shangai 2019 showing off some new prototypes of their main lines: The top-quality non-transforming Kuro Kara Kuri Action figures and the easy-to-assemble and affordable Furai Model kits. Some great reveals and shots of the upcoming products that we are sure will catch your attention. To top it all, some new official images have been shared via Flame Toys social media. Click on the titles to go to the threads in our 2005 Boards: Kuro Kara Kuri Megatron: Our first look at the gray prototype of this impressive take on the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Flame Toys Display At Wonder Festival Shangai – Kuro Kara Kuri Megatron, Furai Model G1 Optimus Prime And More appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Star Wars Collectors Expo 2019 will be June 2nd at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars action figures, comics and other collectibles as well as special guests from the Star Wars franchise.

For more info go to http://www.starwarsexpo.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
transformers g1 reissue takara collection 5 smokescreen MISB & Starscream LOT
Transformers
Transformers Bruticus (Warbotron Warbot) - Combaticons
Transformers
Transformers Combiner Wars MENASOR Figure Lot Motormaster Breakdown Dragstrip
Transformers
Vintage Transformers G1 ABOMINUS Figures Accessories Lot BLOT CUTTHROAT Complete
Transformers
Vintage Transformers G1 Figure Lot Snarl Slugslinger Pointblank Combiners Hound
Transformers
Vintage Transformers G1 PRETENDERS Figure Lot Skullgrin Submarauder Gunrunner
Transformers
Vintage Transformers G2 BRUTICUS 100% Complete Figure Lot Onslaught Vortex Brawl
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:55 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.