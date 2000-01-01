Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 03:30 PM   #1
Window
Armada
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Toronto
Posts: 688
Window's Clearing Out sales
I'll be adding more as I clear out my collection and trim it down as I'm getting out of TFs as I feel my collection is near complete.


Meetups in Toronto
Downtown near Bay/King or Midtown near Yonge n Eg
Shipping is available within Canada or USA at buyer's expense.
Payment via paypal or cash in person.


Badcube -



Wardog - loose/complete - 90



Maketoys


Hellfire - loose/complete - 100


X-Transbot


Andras - loose/complete - 125


FansToys -


Scoria - loose/complete - $175



Non-TFs


Marvel Venom wave
15 each figure w/ accessories
100 BAF venom
