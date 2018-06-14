|
Transformers Hall of Fame 2018 Voting Round 2!
Hasbro sent out the call for this years Transformers Hall of Fame nominations and its time for you to sound off! This year they will be inducting into 2 separate categories. · FAVORITE TRANSFORMERS CHARACTER (Fictional Robot Character) · 2018 TRANSFORMERS HASBRO TOY OF THE YEAR (Fictional Robot Character) We here at TFW2005 posted 2 threads for initial suggestions. Based on that feedback, weve created 32 polls for you to vote on. Please sound off with your votes by Friday 6/29/18 at the links below. The top 3 from each will be submitted to Hasbro on behalf of the TFW2005 » Continue Reading.
