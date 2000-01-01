Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 03:06 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 40,461
Franchise Designer Aaron Archer to attend TFcon Toronto 2018
Aaron Archer has worked in comics, toy design and creative franchise planning (trans-media) for over 25 years. Aaron spent 13 years on the Transformers Franchise where he was creative leader and partner across feature films, toys, video game, publishing, the ride, and animation projects. During his career at Hasbro/Kenner Aaron worked on a variety of unique brands including Star Wars Ep1, GI JOE, Batman, Alien Resurrection, Jurassic Park 3, and many other classic toy-lines. Aaron continues to develop personal art projects and is active in the toy and entertainment industry. Aaron shares his creative experiences and creation methods during speaking engagements and can be seen in the 2018 Netflix documentary The Toys That Made Us.

TFcon Toronto  The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention will take place July 13th to 15th, 2018. TFcon Toronto will return to the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel in 2018 with special guests DAVID KAYE voice of Megatron in Beast Wars, Beast Machines, Armada, Energon and Cybertron, as well as Optimus Prime in Transformers Animated, GARRY CHALK the voice of Optimus Primal in Beast Wars and Beast Machines, as well Optimus Prime in the Transformers Armada, Energon and Cybertron series, HAL RAYLE the voices of G1 Snarl and Shrapnel, DAVID MENDENHALL the voice of Daniel Witwicky in the Generation 1 series, Transformers G1 writer DAVID WISE as well as JAMES ROBERTS the writer of Transformers More Than Meets The Eye and Transformers Lost Light, plus Transformers Comic Book artists ALEX MILNE, NICK ROCHE and SARA PITRE DUROCHER with more to be announced.

Tickets to TFcon Toronto 2018 are now on sale.
Dealer registration is also available. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2018 hotel block is still online.
