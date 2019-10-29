Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,696

War for Cybertron: Siege Ratchet Listed On Walgreens.com



More... Attention Siege Collectors! Thanks to 2005 Boards member iacon45*for giving us the heads up that War for Cybertron: Siege Ratchet is now listed and available on Walgreens.com. You can order Ratchet here for*$19.99. While Ratchet has been popping out at physical Walgreens stores, this a great chance to grab him online for those fans who have not been able to find it yet. Let us know your impressions and share your Ratchet sightings on the 2005 Boards!The post War for Cybertron: Siege Ratchet Listed On Walgreens.com appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





