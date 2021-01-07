Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Toy Fair New York 2021: Cancellation, Toy Association Sets 2021-2022 Trade Show Plans


TFW2005 member Paladin reports an update from the Toy Association about Toy Fair New York 2021: As COVID-19 remains insufficiently resolved, The Toy Association has announced that it will not conduct an interim trade show in New York for 2021, which was previously planned to take place May 1 to 4. Plans for Toy Fair Dallas remain on course for October 2021 and providing an ongoing mix of physical and digital business opportunities for the industry will be the Associations focus this year. Our foremost consideration is the health and well-being of the global toy and &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Toy Fair New York 2021: Cancellation, Toy Association Sets 2021-2022 Trade Show Plans appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



