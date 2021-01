Toy Fair New York 2021: Cancellation, Toy Association Sets 2021-2022 Trade Show Plans

TFW2005 member Paladin reports an update from the Toy Association about Toy Fair New York 2021 : As COVID-19 remains insufficiently resolved, The Toy Association has announced that it will not conduct an interim trade show in New York for 2021, which was previously planned to take place May 1 to 4. Plans for Toy Fair Dallas remain on course for October 2021 and providing an ongoing mix of physical and digital business opportunities for the industry will be the Association's focus this year. "Our foremost consideration is the health and well-being of the global toy and