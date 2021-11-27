Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Symbiote Studios Transformers Pins: WonderCon Anaheim 2022 Exclusives Announced


Symbiote Studios returns to the in-person convention circuit with new Transformers items for your collection: We will be at #WonderCon Booth 1009 with more giveaways than any other booth. Battle Catnip Bravo in Rock, Paper, Scissors and everyone who plays can win a free pin. New exclusive pin everyday. New #transformers enamel pins $9.99 each at the show. symbiotestudios.com/transformers Secure yours at the upcoming WonderCon Anaheim, stay tuned to this space for likely online order information updates and in the meantime sound &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Symbiote Studios Transformers Pins: WonderCon Anaheim 2022 Exclusives Announced appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



