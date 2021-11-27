Symbiote Studios
returns to the in-person convention circuit with new Transformers items for your collection: We will be at #WonderCon
Booth 1009 with more giveaways than any other booth. Battle Catnip Bravo in Rock, Paper, Scissors and everyone who plays can win a free pin. New exclusive pin everyday. New #transformers enamel pins $9.99 each at the show. symbiotestudios.com/transformers
Secure yours at the upcoming WonderCon Anaheim
, stay tuned to this space for likely online order information updates and in the meantime
.
