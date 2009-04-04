Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 11:55 AM   #1
TMIIWonkoNemises
Animated
Join Date: Aug 2009
Location: Bradford
World Cup 2018 Thread
It's that time again, everyone!

Has anyone seen the opening ceremonies? How about that opening goal from Russia?

While we're still on half-time, Russia is sweeping Saudi Arabia with 2-0.

Tomorrow we'll continue our Group A matches while starting our Group B matches.

Egypt vs. Uruguay
Morroco vs. Iran
Portugal vs. Spain


Happy World Cup, all!
Official thread derailer of Cybertron.ca


Quote:
Originally Posted by Whisky Tango Foxtrot View Post
My anus is certainly not a secret toys garden, and I'm deeply offended by the insinuation!
Today, 12:29 PM   #2
Collectingtoys
Generation 2
Join Date: Sep 2016
Location: Toronto
Re: World Cup 2018 Thread
No one here in the big city will be returning to work tomorrow after lunch. Even the non-soccer fans will use the Spain/Portugal game as an excuse to start the weekend early.
My Sales Thread
My Feedback
