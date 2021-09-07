|
Transformers Kingdom Wave 4 Deluxe Waspinator & Shadow Panther Out At US Retail
Attention Kingdom collectors! Thanks to 2005 Boards member*pandastrong*for sharing photographic proof of his sighting of the new*Transformers Kingdom Wave 4 Deluxe Waspinator & Shadow Panther at US retail. These new figures were spotted at a Walmart in Dallas, Texas. Quite a surprise since Hasbro hasn’t even revealed these figures yet and all after they were first found in Chile
some days ago. Time to check your nearest stores to try to grab some new toys for your collections. Happy hunting!
The post Transformers Kingdom Wave 4 Deluxe Waspinator & Shadow Panther Out At US Retail
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca