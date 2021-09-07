Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Kingdom Wave 4 Deluxe Waspinator & Shadow Panther Out At US Retail
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:51 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,141
Transformers Kingdom Wave 4 Deluxe Waspinator & Shadow Panther Out At US Retail


Attention Kingdom collectors! Thanks to 2005 Boards member*pandastrong*for sharing photographic proof of his sighting of the new*Transformers Kingdom Wave 4 Deluxe Waspinator &#038; Shadow Panther at US retail. These new figures were spotted at a Walmart in Dallas, Texas. Quite a surprise since Hasbro hasn’t even revealed these figures yet and all after they were first found in Chile some days ago. Time to check your nearest stores to try to grab some new toys for your collections. Happy hunting!

The post Transformers Kingdom Wave 4 Deluxe Waspinator & Shadow Panther Out At US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:33 PM   #2
Prime Sinister
Animated
Prime Sinister's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 1,813
Re: Transformers Kingdom Wave 4 Deluxe Waspinator & Shadow Panther Out At US Retail
Nice. Toysnowman had some in stock, but sold out quick.
Prime Sinister is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
1984 G1 Hasbro Transformer Autobot Optimus Prime Complete Exc In Orig Box
Transformers
Unique Toys Mania King Messiah Galvatron (painted cannon)
Transformers
Red Alert Transformers Kingdom Generations War for Cybertron Deluxe
Transformers
Transformers Robots in Disguise R.I.D. 2001 MEGATRON Ultra Class WORLDWIDE NIB
Transformers
Transformers Power Of The Primes Autobot Tailgate Onyx Bio Card
Transformers
Star Wars Transformers Crossover lot of 9 figures used parts/repair
Transformers
Hasbro Star Wars Transformers Crossovers lot of 11 Figures used good
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:48 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.