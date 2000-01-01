Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Tru flyer
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:42 AM   #1
Yonoid
Armada
Yonoid's Avatar
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Toronto
Posts: 667
Tru flyer
Week of June 22


http://flyers.smartcanucks.ca/canada...-to-july-3/all
Tr voyager and turbo changers $19.99
__________________
Feedback Thread :
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...596#post687596

4 Sale:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=68541

Trade:
looking for tr Fort Max box. Have a chaos on velocitron box to trade
Yonoid is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
TRANSFORMER-COSTCO BATTLE OPS BUMBLEBEE 4NZZ454 EXCLUSIVE LEADER CLASS BOYS TOY
Transformers
Transformers Platinum Edition G1 Trypticon, MISB. No Reserve, $0.99 start
Transformers
Transformers Platinum Edition G1 PREDAKING. MISB (in brown shipper box)
Transformers
Transformers x Playstation Optimus Prime (MISB) (Takara)
Transformers
Hasbro 1984 G1 Transformers Ratchet Autobot Original 110% Complete
Transformers
Hasbro 1985 G1 Transformers Wheeljack Autobot Original 98% Complete
Transformers
Hasbro 1985 G1 Transformers Dinobot Slag Original 99% Complete
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 08:58 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.