|
IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series, Volume 5: Horrors Near and Far, Available For
Secure your Amazon pre-order
for the next hardcover gathering of Transformers issues scheduled to be released May 24, 2022, inspect the cover artwork, then sound off with fellow readers on the 2005 boards! Collects Transformers #3136, Transformers:*Wreckers: Tread and Circuits #14, the Transformers 2021 Annual, and the 2021 Transformers Halloween Special. The war grows desperate for Optimus Prime’s Autobots. With Energon and morale running low, they seize on a dangerous plan to boost Jumpstream’s teleportation abilities. Meanwhile, Bumblebee enters a criminal alliance and Megatron learns that his former mentor holds an artifact that could be the key to the » Continue Reading.
The post IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series, Volume 5: Horrors Near and Far, Available For Amazon Pre-Order
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca