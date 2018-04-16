Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Transformers Discussion
>
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Masterpiece Movie Series Barricade Released at Toys R Us Canada
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
Today, 08:32 PM
#
1
Dark Rage
白人看不懂
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 5,838
Transformers Masterpiece Movie Series Barricade Released at Toys R Us Canada
Thanks to board member
steamwhistle
for letting us know he spotted the Masterpiece Movie Series Barricade at his local Toys R Us.
The figure retails for $119.99 + tax and is exclusive to Toys R Us.
Found this figure? Maybe you're looking for it? Why not check and report in the
Canadian Transformers Sightings Forum
!
Attached Thumbnails
__________________
FOR SALE:
LG-EX Tokyo Toy Show Black Convoy (Titans Returns repaint), Xiaomi Tablet Soundwave, Unite Warriors Defensor, MP Ghost Starscream, Toy Expo Advanced Nemesis Prime, Armada Unicron, RID Scourge (Black Optimus), LOTS of old/new CHUG & more!
Dark Rage
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Dark Rage
Find More Posts by Dark Rage
Today, 08:44 PM
#
2
Mike
Armada
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Peterborough
Posts: 669
Re: Transformers Masterpiece Movie Series Barricade Released at Toys R Us Canada
jesus...
Mike
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Mike
Find More Posts by Mike
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers Masterpiece Movie Series Optimus Prime MPM-4 Takara Tomy Hasbro New
Transformers Generations Lot of 5 FALL OF CYBERTRON FOC
MASTERMIND CREATIONS OCULAR MAX PS-01 SPHINX Transformers Masterpiece Mirage
HUGE Transformers Cybertron Unicron Trilogy LOT 28 Figures MIB/MOC + BONUS
TRANSFORMERS MIRAGE G1
Transformers Hunt For The Decepticons Leader Class Starscream
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
09:02 PM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.