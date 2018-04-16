Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 08:32 PM
Dark Rage
白人看不懂
Dark Rage's Avatar
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 5,838
Transformers Masterpiece Movie Series Barricade Released at Toys R Us Canada
Thanks to board member steamwhistle for letting us know he spotted the Masterpiece Movie Series Barricade at his local Toys R Us.

The figure retails for $119.99 + tax and is exclusive to Toys R Us.

Found this figure? Maybe you're looking for it? Why not check and report in the Canadian Transformers Sightings Forum!
Today, 08:44 PM
Mike
Armada
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Peterborough
Posts: 669
Re: Transformers Masterpiece Movie Series Barricade Released at Toys R Us Canada
jesus...
