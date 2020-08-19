|
Official Transformers War for Cybertron Stop Motion Video The Bot Dance Off
The official*Netflix Japan Anime Twitter
*have uploaded a new*official Transformers War for Cybertron stop motion video. The social media war between Autobots and Decepticons comes to an end! It’s clear that neither the Autobot nor the Deceptitons are winning, so a last challenge is needed to decide the best team. Streets are taken for a final dance challenges between Autobots and Decepticons!. Special appearance of Siege Soundwave’s space boombox mode! You can check the previous videos on the following links:*Autobot Korean Drama
,*Decepticon Virtually Reality
, Autobot Haunting of Bot House
*and Decepticon*Anime Attack.
Watch the video
