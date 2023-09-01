Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 03:31 PM
Thonor
Join Date: Jan 2009
Location: Calgary
Posts: 107
Thonor's 3rd Party Sale Thread
Hi Folks:

Some good third party items for sale. All have been owned by me since new, in a non-smoking household.

Everything is 100% complete, including all boxes, manuals, accessories, inserts etc. that came with the original figure.

Prices are listed in CAD, and do not include shipping. I charge only actual postage costs, so please reach out for a shipping quote if you're interested in anything.

- Unique Toys UT-04 Allen (Springer) - $140
- X-Transbots MX-27 Janssen (Perceptor) - $160
- X-Transbots MX-II Andras (Scourge) - $130
- MMC Ocular Max PS-09 Hellion (Cliffjumper) - $100
- MMC Perfection Series PS-06 Terraegis (Trailbreaker) - $130

- TFC Toys Uranos (Superion) + Wings of Uranos add-on kit - $450
- TFC Toys Prometheus (Defensor) - $450
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: Allen 2.jpg Views: 3 Size: 93.2 KB ID: 54338   Click image for larger version Name: Andras 1.jpg Views: 2 Size: 90.1 KB ID: 54339   Click image for larger version Name: Hellion 2.jpg Views: 2 Size: 94.6 KB ID: 54340   Click image for larger version Name: Janssen 3.jpg Views: 2 Size: 91.9 KB ID: 54341   Click image for larger version Name: Prometheus 1.jpg Views: 2 Size: 95.7 KB ID: 54342  

Click image for larger version Name: Prometheus 2.jpg Views: 4 Size: 91.0 KB ID: 54343   Click image for larger version Name: Terraegis 3.jpg Views: 2 Size: 89.9 KB ID: 54344   Click image for larger version Name: Uranos 1.jpg Views: 4 Size: 90.2 KB ID: 54345   Click image for larger version Name: Uranos 2.jpg Views: 3 Size: 94.6 KB ID: 54346  
