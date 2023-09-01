Thonor Generation 2 Join Date: Jan 2009 Location: Calgary Posts: 107

Thonor's 3rd Party Sale Thread Hi Folks:



Some good third party items for sale. All have been owned by me since new, in a non-smoking household.



Everything is 100% complete, including all boxes, manuals, accessories, inserts etc. that came with the original figure.



Prices are listed in CAD, and do not include shipping. I charge only actual postage costs, so please reach out for a shipping quote if you're interested in anything.



- Unique Toys UT-04 Allen (Springer) - $140

- X-Transbots MX-27 Janssen (Perceptor) - $160

- X-Transbots MX-II Andras (Scourge) - $130

- MMC Ocular Max PS-09 Hellion (Cliffjumper) - $100

- MMC Perfection Series PS-06 Terraegis (Trailbreaker) - $130



- TFC Toys Uranos (Superion) + Wings of Uranos add-on kit - $450

- TFC Toys Prometheus (Defensor) - $450 Attached Thumbnails



