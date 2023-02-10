Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
X-Transbots MX-32 Jian (Masterpiece Scale Blades) Color Images


X-Transbots Facebook account have shared color images of their new*MX-32 Jian (Masterpiece Scale Blades). This is another component of*X-Transbots Bastion / Defensor*for the Masterpiece scale.*Jian*is a great cartoon-accurate rendition of the G1 Protectobot in both robot and helicopter mode. He’s got as wide range of poseability and it has two configurations for the alt mode landing skids (cartoon or toy accurate). We also have a look at the combiner arm mode. We still have no concrete information on price or release date, but stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. See the mirrored images attached to this news &#187; Continue Reading.

The post X-Transbots MX-32 Jian (Masterpiece Scale Blades) Color Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



