|
Transformers Trading Card Game Introduces Another Quartet of Wave 5 Titan Masters Att
The Transformers Trading Card Game team launches even more Wave 5 reveals, incoming from Game Designer Scott Van Essen
and ComicBook.com
: Nitro Booster Concealing Contrails Autobot Whirl Pop-Up Attack What are your plans for deploying these cards? Sound off on the 2005 boards!
The post Transformers Trading Card Game Introduces Another Quartet of Wave 5 Titan Masters Attack Cards
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2020
will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.