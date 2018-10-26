|
WTF @ TFW Podcast Episode 534 Now Online
Its up to TJ to stave off the growing swell of cardboard lust that has infected Aaron and Vangelus. At least, that would have been the story of this episode, except for
BotBots!!! You can download and comment on it here:*WTF@TFW Episode 534 Check out the WTF@TFW blog here.
If you use iTunes and regularly subscribe to podcasts, you can add us to your player and have the software download each episode automatically each time we update. To do that, and give us a reviews on iTunes, click here:*
__________________
The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con
will be Sunday, January 27th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.