Takara-Tomy Mall Transformers Legends Re-releases
have posted the results of a poll held to determine which Transformers Legends series releases will be reissued to celebrate the line’s 50th release. The ten figures to be rereleased include: LG 25 Blurr LG 26 Scourge LG 29 Wheelie & Go Shooter LG 31 Fortress Maximus LG 32 Chromedome LG 07 Jetfire LG 10 Arcee LG 12 Windblade LG 13 Megatron LG 14 Ultra Magnus Note that these rereleases are dependent on Takara-Tomy getting enough preorders to make a new run viable, and that Japanese fans can register their interest through a preorder from today, 7 » Continue Reading.
