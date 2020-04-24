Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Generation Toys GT-10A Great White Ape (T-Beast Ultra Magns) Color Prototype
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,589
Generation Toys GT-10A Great White Ape (T-Beast Ultra Magns) Color Prototype


Via*Toyzone Weibo*we can share for your new color images of Generation Toys GT-10A Great White Ape (T-Beast Ultra Magns). This a very nice redeco of Generation-Toys GT-10 Optimus Primal*as Ultra Magnus. The design comes from the doujin artbook (non official)*Transformers T-Beast*by*Kuramochi Zukan Group which take G1 characters into mechanical beast modes. The new white deco, chrome finishing and die-cast parts will sure please your optics. Stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. It seems this figure may be released by May this year. You can check out the mirrored images after the jump and &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Generation Toys GT-10A Great White Ape (T-Beast Ultra Magns) Color Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers WFC-S27 Decepticon Phantomstrike 4 pack (Siege Skywarp)
Transformers
transformer Mask
Transformers
Transformers MEGATRON 2007 Leader Class Premium Series Hasbro
Transformers
1980's Hasbro G1 Transformers / Go Bots Lot
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:25 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.