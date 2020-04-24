|
Generation Toys GT-10A Great White Ape (T-Beast Ultra Magns) Color Prototype
Via*Toyzone Weibo
*we can share for your new color images of Generation Toys GT-10A Great White Ape (T-Beast Ultra Magns). This a very nice redeco of Generation-Toys GT-10 Optimus Primal
*as Ultra Magnus. The design comes from the doujin artbook (non official)*Transformers T-Beast*by*Kuramochi Zukan Group which take G1 characters into mechanical beast modes. The new white deco, chrome finishing and die-cast parts will sure please your optics. Stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. It seems this figure may be released by May this year. You can check out the mirrored images after the jump and » Continue Reading.
