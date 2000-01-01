Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 07:26 PM   #1
Supernova
Second star to the right
Join Date: Feb 2009
Location: North Bay, ON
PotP Punch/Counterpunch now on Amazon.ca
https://www.amazon.ca/dp/B077ZBCPDV/..._NRqZBbDCB9NXR

For those who have been waiting - have at it!

Kinda surprised at the price, though...
Every expressed opinion is valid as long as that opinion is validly expressed.

Old Today, 08:01 PM   #2
lifedragon99
Generation 2
Join Date: Jul 2009
Location: Toronto
Re: PotP Punch/Counterpunch now on Amazon.ca
I just ordered one too. Price is a bit high but better than high mark up buying from someone else. Unless you get lucky.
Old Today, 08:08 PM   #3
Msol
Masterpiece
Join Date: Jul 2007
Location: Vancouver
Re: PotP Punch/Counterpunch now on Amazon.ca
That’s hilarious, my Amazon.com order is arriving at my US mailbox tomorrow. He worked out to about $40 CAD after fees and whatever.
Old Today, 08:26 PM   #4
nuropa
Beasty
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Autobot VanCoolVerCity
Re: PotP Punch/Counterpunch now on Amazon.ca
Quote:
Originally Posted by Msol View Post
That’s hilarious, my Amazon.com order is arriving at my US mailbox tomorrow. He worked out to about $40 CAD after fees and whatever.
$24.99 + 10.47 to import from amazon.com, works to about $46.50 cad right now. but yeah, this should be $35 like the other exclusive deluxe.
Old Today, 08:52 PM   #5
alternatorfan
g1 baby
Join Date: May 2008
Location: winnipeg
Re: PotP Punch/Counterpunch now on Amazon.ca
Too bad it sucks.
The tfcc one is way better.
Old Today, 09:02 PM   #6
Pascal
Translaterminator
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Planet Earth
Re: PotP Punch/Counterpunch now on Amazon.ca
Quote:
Originally Posted by nuropa View Post
$24.99 + 10.47 to import from amazon.com, works to about $46.50 cad right now. but yeah, this should be $35 like the other exclusive deluxe.
I did a simulation with .com and the total was 36.18 USD, so 47.41 CAD.
Coming soon: rien.
Old Today, 09:07 PM   #7
GotBot
Masterpiece
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Re: PotP Punch/Counterpunch now on Amazon.ca
Quote:
Originally Posted by alternatorfan View Post
Too bad it sucks.
The tfcc one is way better.
What? Why does it suck to you? Mine is missing a tire (which I think I have since sourced a replacment) and I love the Sideswioe/Sunstreaker mold but it is still not close to being better than this new one. It is way less animation accurate and the articulation isn't nearly as good, specifically as it relates to the limited shoulders and backwards hands. I like and wanted the tfcc one for years but glad now I never happened on the right time, plus I have that mold 3 times over as it is lol.

Anyway, the price is reasonable all things considered but 35 would have seemed more logical. I went the .com route and paid 40.89 CAD all in, shipped. Because of my tire issue, I got 5 USD back. So, in the end I paid about 34.50 CAD but there were extenuating circumstances.
