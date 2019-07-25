|
Transformers War For Cybertron: Siege Target Exclusive Micromaster 10-Pack Spotted At
Good news for all Siege collectors! Direct from our California Transformers Sightings Forum
*we can report that the*Transformers War For Cybertron: Siege Target Exclusive Micromaster 10-Pack has been spotted At US Retail. 2005 Boards member*Capirus*could find the new Micromaster 10-pack (WFC-S58 Road-Police & Wheel Blaze, WFC-S59 Ground Shaker & Overair, WFC-S60 Ricon & Irontread, WFC-S61 Nightflight & Slyhopper and WFC-S62 Cratermaker & Fireline) at a Target store in Los Angeles/Culver City area for $40.00. You may try to search for this pack with the DCPI*087-16-7745. Happy hunting!
The post Transformers War For Cybertron: Siege Target Exclusive Micromaster 10-Pack Spotted At US Retail
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TORONTO TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT
Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists
Shop Canadas Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention full details and tickets now online at https://www.tfcon.ca/tickets
Special guests include Blu Mankuma
the voices of Tigatron and Tigerhawk in Beast Wars, Michael Chain
the voices of Hoist, Powerglide, Raoul, Red Alert and Skids in Generation 1, Stephen Keener
the voices of Fortress Maximus, Hardhead, Hun-Grrr, Mindwipe, Scattershot and Scorponok in Generation 1, Transformers creator Bob Budiansky
, Transformers The Movie (1986) writer Ron Friedman
, Transformers toy and franchise designer Aaron Archer
, plus Transformers comic book artists Alex Milne
, Jack Lawrence
, Kei Zama
and Livio Ramondelli
.
TFcon will take place July 12th to 14th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale, 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2019 hotel block is also online
.