Transformers War For Cybertron: Siege Target Exclusive Micromaster 10-Pack Spotted At

Good news for all Siege collectors! Direct from our California Transformers Sightings Forum *we can report that the*Transformers War For Cybertron: Siege Target Exclusive Micromaster 10-Pack has been spotted At US Retail. 2005 Boards member*Capirus*could find the new Micromaster 10-pack (WFC-S58 Road-Police & Wheel Blaze, WFC-S59 Ground Shaker & Overair, WFC-S60 Ricon & Irontread, WFC-S61 Nightflight & Slyhopper and WFC-S62 Cratermaker & Fireline) at a Target store in Los Angeles/Culver City area for $40.00. You may try to search for this pack with the DCPI*087-16-7745. Happy hunting!