Super_Megatron
Takara Tommy MP-44 Convoy / Optimus Prime Version 3 Price Confirmation And Possible C


Our first rumor about the price of the upcoming*Takara Tommy MP-44 Convoy / Optimus Prime Version 3 left fans in shock due to a possible price range of 440 Dollars. Now*Loopaza Mega Store*on Facebook and several of our sponsors*report that the price is indeed 5000 Yen or $440-$450 Dollars. Some wallets won’t be happy about it. We have the most expensive Masterpiece figure coming in. The expected release date is also confirmed by August, 2019. Weibo user*????*has also shared a possible list of the content of this upcoming Masterpiece release. Take it with a grain of salt &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Takara Tommy MP-44 Convoy / Optimus Prime Version 3 Price Confirmation And Possible Content appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



