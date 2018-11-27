|
Takara Tommy MP-44 Convoy / Optimus Prime Version 3 Price Confirmation And Possible C
Our first rumor
about the price of the upcoming*Takara Tommy MP-44 Convoy / Optimus Prime Version 3 left fans in shock due to a possible price range of 440 Dollars. Now*Loopaza Mega Store
*on Facebook and several of our sponsors*report that the price is indeed 5000 Yen or $440-$450 Dollars. Some wallets won’t be happy about it. We have the most expensive Masterpiece figure coming in. The expected release date is also confirmed by August, 2019. Weibo user*????
*has also shared a possible list of the content of this upcoming Masterpiece release. Take it with a grain of salt » Continue Reading.
