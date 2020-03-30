Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 02:20 PM
Super_Megatron
Transformers: Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures, More Léo Chiola Character Design Artwo


TFW2005 member jungle penguins discovered that Digital Dimension concept artist Léo Chiola posted more season 3 character designs, so beware again of potential story spoilers after the read more jump depending upon your viewing progress. The Quintesson Judge &#38; Prosecutor! Visit Leo’s latest gallery here, then join in the discussion on the 2005 boards!

The post Transformers: Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures, More Léo Chiola Character Design Artwork appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



