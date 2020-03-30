|
Transformers: Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures, More Léo Chiola Character Design Artwo
TFW2005 member jungle penguins discovered that Digital Dimension concept artist Léo Chiola posted more
season 3
character designs, so beware again of potential story spoilers after the read more jump depending upon your viewing progress. The Quintesson Judge & Prosecutor! Visit Leo’s latest gallery here
, then join in the discussion on the 2005 boards!
The post Transformers: Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures, More Léo Chiola Character Design Artwork
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca