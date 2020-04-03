|
Transformers Trading Card Game Introduces Titan Masters Attack Turn The Tide
The Transformers Trading Card Game team adds
Turn The Tide to Wave 5: In the midst of battle – physical, psychological – it is very easy to feel alone. Together, you and your team: your family, your friends, your community can turn the tide. Check out the attached card artwork, then share your deck plans on the 2005 boards!
