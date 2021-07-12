Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Generations Shattered Glass Collection Jetfire: First Look
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,809
Transformers Generations Shattered Glass Collection Jetfire: First Look


Coming by way of Zing Pop Culture, we have our first look at Shattered Glass Collection Jetfire! &#160;

The post Transformers Generations Shattered Glass Collection Jetfire: First Look appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Megatron PRIME 7/30 Collectible Character Card 3D PUZZLE 2014
Transformers
Transformers Optimus Prime PRIME 6/30 Collectible Character Card 3D PUZZLE 2014
Transformers
Transformers Mini lot of 7 used good
Transformers
Transformers Starscream 14/30 Collectible Character Card 3D PUZZLE 2014
Transformers
Vintage Hasbro Transformers G1 Autobots Eject & Ramhorn (Complete)
Transformers
Vintage Hasbro Transformers G1 Autobot Hubcap
Transformers
Transformers Kreon 5 pack MOC 2012 Optimus Prime Megatron Soundwave kre-o + 2
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:52 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.