Super_Megatron
Transformers War For Cybertron Kingdom on Netflix: F.J. DeSanto Photos From Mixing Se


Executive Producer F.J. DeSanto shared photos from the Technicolor mixing sessions for Netflix’s incoming Transformers War For Cybertron Kingdom series, featuring the amazing Jamie Hardt, composer*@bornsteinmusic and the always smiling @goformurray. Special thanks to @kernerian for making it possible for us to do our post with such an amazing team. Please check out the incredible work that these guys and many other talented people put into making this show possible on July 29th! Sound off on the 2005 boards!

