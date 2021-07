Today, 10:58 PM #1 MechanovaKing Generation 2 Join Date: Aug 2010 Location: Canada, Toronto Posts: 156 Where do I sell a collections? I'm looking to lose some plastic. Not all of it. but most of it for sure. I'd like to get some money for it. But I'm not super concerned with getting as much as I can. or market price.



And I don't want to sell piece by piece. That will take too long and most likely leave me with half this collection still in a year from now.



I live in Toronto. Is there a place to sell a bunch of transformers toys? Attached Thumbnails Today, 11:20 PM #2 The7thParallel Animated Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: Toronto Posts: 1,980 Re: Where do I sell a collections? You can try places like buy and sell kings on the danforth. I’m looking to do a similar purge and I’m putting together a Google sheet so people can look at what I have. I’m also pricing to sell though doing it all at once would be amazing.

