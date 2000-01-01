Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 02:49 AM   #1
Amandahugnkiss
Generation 2
Join Date: May 2018
Location: Florida
Posts: 137
Finally watched Bumblebee
I was surprised that Mark Wahlberg wasn't in it, and I was also surprised that there weren't as many Transformers in the movie as there were in all the others. It's got me wanting the Bumblebee that turns into a Volkswagen Beetle and the one that turns into a jeep. These Transformers almost seem to work like a Green Lantern power ring. He started out as a jeep and had to scan a Volkswagen before he could turn into one and then a Camaro at the end before he could turn into that. Have they ever considered trying to make a triple changer Bumblebee? A Deluxe class Shatter might be cool, but I hate it when I buy a new Transformer and wind up having so much trouble transforming it that it winds up sitting and collecting dust. The Deluxe class Bumblebee Transformers can be difficult as opposed to the G1 version that's so easy I could transform him in my sleep. Anyway as far as a Green Lantern power ring goes, Hal Jordan and others in the Corps can't do a ring construct unless they've scanned whatever they wanna do a construct of. The Green Lantern Corps would probably be formidable opponents for the Decepticons if they ever did a Transformers/Green Lantern story.
