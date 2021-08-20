|
IDWs Transformers Comics Solicitations: November 2021
Transformers Beast Wars #10, Transformers #37, Transformers: King Grimlock #4, Transformers: Shattered Glass #4 and Transformers: Wreckers Tread & Circuits #2*are among the IDW titles you’ll need to reserve pull list spots for when the calender turns to November. Discuss the artwork, creator credits and synopsis details revealed by PREVIEWSworld for these publications on the 2005 boards!  
