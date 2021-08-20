Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,014

IDWs Transformers Comics Solicitations: November 2021



Transformers Beast Wars #10, Transformers #37, Transformers: King Grimlock #4, Transformers: Shattered Glass #4 and Transformers: Wreckers  Tread & Circuits #2*are among the IDW titles you’ll need to reserve pull list spots for when the calender turns to November. Discuss the artwork, creator credits and synopsis details revealed by PREVIEWSworld for these publications on the 2005 boards!



